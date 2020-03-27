Gujarat: Dahod policeman puts duty before self Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Even before the ashes of his brother’s pyre turned cold, police sub-inspector P K Jadav was back at his post, hiding emotions under the starched uniform to answer the call of duty. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this