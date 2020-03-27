Brahmakumaris chief Dadi Janki passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Global  

Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the chief of Brahmakumaris Sansthan, the world's largest spiritual organisation run by women, passed away at the age of 104 after prolonged illness. She breathed her last at 2 am on Friday at a hospital in Mount Abu.
