15 lakh international arrivals in 2 months; gap in actual monitoring: Cabinet Secretary

Friday, 27 March 2020
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has told state governments that more than 15 lakh international travellers came to India over the last two months but there appears to be a gap between the actual monitoring for Covid-19 and the total arrivals.
