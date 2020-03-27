Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Lockdown address of PM Modi was best in terms of TV viewership

Lockdown address of PM Modi was best in terms of TV viewership

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on March 24 announcing the 21-day lockdown got more viewership than his previous televised addresses, including the demonetisation speech in 2016, according to BARC India ratings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sadhavi

Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 RT @pankaj_shankar: A leader needs to connect & he knows that. In hindi it's called "Seedha Samvaad" for the feedback with the masses. Post… 1 day ago

pankaj_shankar

Pankaj Shankar पंकज शंकर A leader needs to connect & he knows that. In hindi it's called "Seedha Samvaad" for the feedback with the masses.… https://t.co/vsmMKY7TNi 1 day ago

mukeshmenon

mukesh menon RT @htTweets: From emphasising the need to follow the lockdown to maintaining social distancing, PM @narendramodi assured that these preven… 6 days ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times From emphasising the need to follow the lockdown to maintaining social distancing, PM @narendramodi assured that th… https://t.co/9kPYC64MB3 6 days ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Lockdown address on Mar 24 PM Modi's best in terms of TV ratings https://t.co/OH2vtqCthG 1 week ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Lockdown address on Mar 24 PM Modi’s best in terms of TV ratings https://t.co/22DbNIhP3q https://t.co/DwWXtEdIKw 1 week ago

aloked54

Aloke kumar Das PM Modi speech: Lockdown address of PM Modi was best in terms of TV viewership | India News - Times of India https:… https://t.co/6FHozOjrkC 1 week ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News Lockdown address on Mar 24 PM Modi's best in terms of TV ratings https://t.co/jeSscNqtHq #Coronavirus 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.