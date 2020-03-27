Global  

Encourage civil society groups, private sectors to team with government to fight coronavirus: Venkaiah Naidu

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Governors of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the Lt. Governor of Delhi and the administrator of Chandigarh, and others participated in the video-conference.
