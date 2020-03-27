Global  

Coronavirus lockdown: 2 lakh provided lunch at Delhi schools, night shelters, says Manish Sisodia

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that food is being provided to people at 325 schools located across Delhi amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.
