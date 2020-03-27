Centre postpones NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance exams till last week of May amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 and the ongoing 21-day lockdown, the Centre on Friday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main) entrance examinations till last week of May. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for May 3, 2020. The exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published Local DJ dies from COVID-19 00:31 A local DJ is one of those who may have died from COVID-19, Fox 4 is working to confirm the information. The Dj said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus last week. You Might Like

Tweets about this Target is Possible Centre postpones NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance exams till last week of May amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown |… https://t.co/MOy5WG5Rmv 2 hours ago