Centre postpones NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance exams till last week of May amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 and the ongoing 21-day lockdown, the Centre on Friday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main) entrance examinations till last week of May. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for May 3, 2020. The exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation.