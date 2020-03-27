Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Centre postpones NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance exams till last week of May amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Centre postpones NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance exams till last week of May amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Zee News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 and the ongoing 21-day lockdown, the Centre on Friday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main) entrance examinations till last week of May. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for May 3, 2020. The exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Local DJ dies from COVID-19

Local DJ dies from COVID-19 00:31

 A local DJ is one of those who may have died from COVID-19, Fox 4 is working to confirm the information. The Dj said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus last week.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Centre postpones NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance exams till last week of May amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown |… https://t.co/MOy5WG5Rmv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.