Coronavirus: Exodus of migrant workers chokes Delhi-UP border

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Thousands of migrant workers and daily wage workers crossed over to Uttar Pradesh on Friday and many others waited to do so, desperate to return to their distant villages even if it meant walking the entire way home.
