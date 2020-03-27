Thousands of migrant workers and daily wage workers crossed over to Uttar Pradesh on Friday and many others waited to do so, desperate to return to their distant villages even if it meant walking the entire way home.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AVINASH KUMAR RT @TOIIndiaNews: Coronavirus: Exodus of migrant workers chokes Delhi-UP border https://t.co/LfoDN8uDWT 1 minute ago ImTroll RT @GoNews_India: Lockdown Exodus: Lakhs of migrant workers from across the country walk back to their natives in #Bihar after the Centre a… 3 minutes ago Ajay Kumar singh RT @naomi2009: "I have no money and my landlord asked me to pay the rent. He said if I could not pay the rent, then I should vacate the roo… 4 minutes ago R G P RT @TOITopStories: Exodus of workers chokes Delhi-UP border https://t.co/d3Y2riMKFu 8 minutes ago chirag patel RT @NH_India: With modes of public transport shut for 21 days and economic activities at a standstill, migrant daily wage workers have been… 8 minutes ago vinod kumarTOI Coronavirus: Exodus of migrant workers chokes Delhi-UP border https://t.co/pQeQNddFDW Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RdNwTDktsR 14 minutes ago Naomi Canton "I have no money and my landlord asked me to pay the rent. He said if I could not pay the rent, then I should vacat… https://t.co/np99wqui2C 15 minutes ago