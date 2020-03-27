Coronavirus scare: Indian Navy Aircraft collects 60,000 face masks for Goa Health Workers Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association, Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown.



A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association, Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown.A request for facilitating transportation of the masks to Goa was made by the President, Indian Medical Association to the Indian

