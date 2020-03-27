Amid COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of daily-wage earners cross Delhi border on foot to return to their homes in UP Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Notably, this comes at a time of when social distancing is being repeatedly emphasised to contain the spread of the virus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this RaMahesh RT @dna: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of daily-wage earners cross Delhi border on foot to return to their homes in UP https://t.co/Chkd… 40 minutes ago DNA Amid COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of daily-wage earners cross Delhi border on foot to return to their homes in UP https://t.co/ChkdA2xmEw 1 hour ago Eric hlongwane RT @IOL: Events leading up to midnight last night saw the City of Cape Town race against the clock to accommodate hundreds of stranded home… 8 hours ago IOL News Events leading up to midnight last night saw the City of Cape Town race against the clock to accommodate hundreds o… https://t.co/uzc52fyeTN 9 hours ago Vazidlule Majaca🇿🇦 🇿🇦 RT @TheCapeArgus: City scrambles to provide shelter for Cape homeless amid Covid-19 lockdown by @MarvinCharles17 Events leading up to mi… 9 hours ago Cape Argus City scrambles to provide shelter for Cape homeless amid Covid-19 lockdown by @MarvinCharles17 Events leading up… https://t.co/noqXMQK9Wi 10 hours ago bob RT @JimtaSifiso: While the national is said to be on a national shutdown amid COVID 19, residents are out in their hundreds at Bara. #lockd… 10 hours ago