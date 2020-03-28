Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: After JEE (Main), NEET 2020 postponed due to nationwide lockdown

DNA Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
NTA has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May 2020 examination scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020.
