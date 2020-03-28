IIT-Kanpur startup says it is ready with a low-cost ventilator Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A team of IIT-Kanpur researchers-turned entrepreneurs has readied a 'working prototype' of a low-cost invasive ventilator that can be mass-produced using components that are all available in India. It is designed specifically for Covid-19 patients. 👓 View full article

