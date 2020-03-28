Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today, check biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today, check biharboardonline.com

Zee News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Students will have to enter their admit card details for checking their results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Uditgupta_ug

Udit Gupta Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today, check https://t.co/Ga1Ad1hqrq | India News https://t.co/hCpDQhKppX 11 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board class 10 results expected soon @ https://t.co/A1Iq6Zc9hG, check here https://t.co/mEYEduBvx3 11 minutes ago

AshishP13438571

Ashish Pandey RT @ZeeNews: Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today, check https://t.co/94byNwn4NJ https://t.co/VR34rHDF2f 14 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today, check https://t.co/94byNwn4NJ https://t.co/VR34rHDF2f 23 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost The #Bihar School Examination Board #BSEB officials have confirmed that Class 10 results will not be declared today… https://t.co/4kG2BWMrMt 49 minutes ago

NewsTeq

NewsTeq Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Likely to Declare Matric Results on This Date at https://t.co/HTxWzIIU45; Check… https://t.co/EvOaiRLSr7 1 hour ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Released Today at https://t.co/DQAbIvVzhL https://t.co/NbXmZ6dboT 2 hours ago

247natw

247newsaroundtheworld bseb-10th-result-2020-bihar-board-class-10-results-likely-to-be-released-today-at-biharboardonline-comPoliticspolitics 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.