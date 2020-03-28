Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 'Kamal Haasan home quarantine notice, needling by govt'

'Kamal Haasan home quarantine notice, needling by govt'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times ‘Kamal Haasan home quarantine notice, needling by government’, says his party spokesperson https://t.co/0l0HMw2FCh 8 minutes ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment ‘ #KamalHaasan home quarantine notice, needling by government’, says his party spokesperson https://t.co/B1kUCUCKPl 9 minutes ago

mark_chalker

Mark F. Chalker RT @IExpressSouth: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan clarified that he is not home-quarantined but is strictly following social distancing in t… 14 minutes ago

Oneindia

OneIndia Actor turned politician @ikamalhaasan rubbished the rumours about being put under home-quarantine by the govt offic… https://t.co/kjvcEuP6ra 20 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India ‘Kamal Haasan home quarantine notice, needling by govt’ – Times of India https://t.co/bUebDg38ms 20 minutes ago

SNawkri

Sarkari Nawkri Home Quarantine Sticker Removed From Kamal Haasan’s Office In Chennai https://t.co/syjAxay4xw https://t.co/1Ixd4cTWLu 31 minutes ago

write2ragavan

K.RAGAVAN.. Quarantine sticker pasted on Kamal Haasan's office https://t.co/dJFt7vegnx 31 minutes ago

newsgang2

news gang Home Quarantine Sticker Removed From Kamal Haasan’s Office In Chennai https://t.co/hYI223s9yj https://t.co/OCR6OvncHD 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.