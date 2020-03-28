Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus lockdown: Migrants walk on foot, board buses at UP's Ghaziabad

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrants walk on foot, board buses at UP's Ghaziabad

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of migrant workers reached Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan on Saturday after taking an arduous trek on foot through Delhi and Gurugram and other cities. The people took buses to their respective native places from Lal Kuan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.