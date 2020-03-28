Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: UP govt provides aid for stranded labourers

Coronavirus: UP govt provides aid for stranded labourers

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The Uttar Pradesh government has arranged bus services from Anand Vihar in Delhi for people who have been stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The migrants can contact the following numbers to avail bus services -- 011-26110151 and 011-26110155.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements

Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements 13:35

 The Union government announced an economic relief package for the poor sections of society to help them tide over the Coronavirus crisis. The Union Finance Minister made 8 big announcements covering farmers, women, divyang, labourers, and employees in the organised sector. The steps include free...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.