Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tata trusts donate Rs 500 crore to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

Tata trusts donate Rs 500 crore to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
"We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic," wrote Ratan Tata.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GCTheKing1

GC_TheKing RT @IAmGautam6: Tata’s Donate 1500 Crore 1000 By Tata Sons And 500 By Tata Trusts. #PMCaresFund Huge Respect For Real Hero, Gem Of Country… 2 hours ago

Kohli_IND

Shubham Kohli RT @narendramodi177: So Tata’s Donate 1500 Crore 1000 by Tata Sons and 500 by Tata Trusts. #PMCARES Huge Respect For Real Hero #RatanTata… 8 hours ago

t2murls

T2M.IO Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has committed ₹500 crore (5 billion INR) to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the c… https://t.co/JShYbQopLs 9 hours ago

AddzetMedia

Addzet Advertising & Media The Tata Group-Tata Trusts and Tata Sons- is the latest to join the fight against coronavirus and will together don… https://t.co/62meaYqH0y 19 hours ago

ankitguptax

Ankit Gupta 🇮🇳 Tata’s Donate 1500 Crore 1000 By Tata Sons And 500 By Tata Trusts. #PMCaresFund Huge Respect For Real Hero, Gem Of… https://t.co/7RyfUvFuyB 20 hours ago

HingmireKhandu

Khandu Hingmire RT @ZeeNews: Tata trusts donate Rs 500 crore to fight against #coronavirus #COVID-19 https://t.co/H2SELXKY3A 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.