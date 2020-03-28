Global  

Akshay Kumar contributes Rs.25 crore to PM Narendra Modi’s CARES fund

Bollywood Life Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs.25 crore to PM Narendra Modi's CARES fund and Twinkle Khanna is proud of it. Check out the whole story to find out more.
