Delhi has best AQI ever, ‘good air’ day in 34 other cities Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

With steep decline in traffic volumes, construction and industrial activity, India on Saturday recorded the best air quality in years, if not decades. The day’s average air quality index was in the top category (“good”) in as many as 35 cities out of 101 monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board on Saturday. 👓 View full article

