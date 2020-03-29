Coronavirus fallout: Two kill self in Jamnagar within 24 hours

Global  

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Two persons including a married woman committed suicide in Jamnagar on Saturday, allegedly driven by fears over the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to contain novel coronavirus spread.
