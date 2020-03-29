Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles after being in isolation for two weeks

Bollywood Life Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Tom and Rita were in Australia to shoot for the Elvis Presley biopic. Tom Hanks has been cast as his manager in the biopic film. Meanwhile, he was seen in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood for which he received an Oscar Nomination.
