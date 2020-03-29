Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > FIR against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for tweet against Yogi Adityanath

FIR against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for tweet against Yogi Adityanath

Indian Express Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JobsVacancyIN

JobsVacancy.in Lockdown: Controversial tweet on CM Yogi, FIR against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha: Shivam Bhatt |… https://t.co/PzExcs2rDX 2 seconds ago

Gyaneswar7

#Gyaneshwar RT @ThePoojaSingh1: FIR has been registered against #UrbanNaxal and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. Yesterday he made objectionable remark against C… 17 seconds ago

AnilKumaraAdvoc

अनिल कुमार शरमा ऐङवौकेट RT @iAnkurSingh: After UP Govt said it will take action against Raghav Chadha for spreading Fake News. Coward @raghav_chadha deleted the t… 40 seconds ago

newsgang2

news gang Lockdown: Controversial tweet on CM Yogi, FIR against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha https://t.co/fwDL2gYVFz https://t.co/e1obeGMjMp 51 seconds ago

v_rajshekar

hypocrisy queen RT @chintan20: So @raghav_chadha has deleted this tweet . I hope @myogiadityanath takes strict against this person for spreading fake news… 2 minutes ago

Ajay50761965

Ajay RT @GitarthTyagiBjp: FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. Yesterday he made objectionable remark against Chief Minister Y… 2 minutes ago

MundraSatish

Satish Kumar Mundra RT @archu243: Why did #RaghavChadha delete this tweet? Not only Kejriwal but even his doggie Raghav Chadha must be arrested for spreading… 3 minutes ago

gaonhamar

▀▄▀. भगवा दीवानी 💯% । RT @sudhanshu_nasa: Why did #RaghavChadha delete this tweet? Not only Kejriwal but even his Raghav Chadha must be arrested for spreading… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.