Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave for their villages

Zee News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (March 29) appealed to migrant workers who are leaving Delhi for their native villages due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay in Delhi.
