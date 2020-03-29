Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM addresses first Mann ki Baat amid COVID-19 lockdown

PM addresses first Mann ki Baat amid COVID-19 lockdown

Hindu Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first Mann ki Baat amid the 21-day-long COVID-19 lockdown, on Sunday March 29. Here are the updates:“Today,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NishiMaheshwar1

Nishi Maheshwari RT @the_hindu: "This is an opportunity to display your humanity. Think.of feeding the poor. Our culture implores this and I am sure we can… 22 minutes ago

raja5928

Amit kumar RT @the_hindu: Our scriptures say diseases must be controlled before they go out of check. Coronavirus has imprisoned everyone: PM on #Mann… 33 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu "This is an opportunity to display your humanity. Think.of feeding the poor. Our culture implores this and I am sur… https://t.co/UVOeCVMRHh 36 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite PM addresses first Mann ki Baat amid COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/WcezO5cgF4 https://t.co/zqvnUgPMqG 52 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Our scriptures say diseases must be controlled before they go out of check. Coronavirus has imprisoned everyone: PM… https://t.co/9nkcNbDZ9n 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.