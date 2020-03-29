Global  

Contribution to PM-CARES Fund to qualify as CSR spending: Centre

Hindu Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
“... any contribution made to the PM-CARES Fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure,” Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Sunday.
