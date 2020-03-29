Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan reaches out to 25,000 daily wage workers in this dire situation

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Workers in Sri Lanka receive dry rations after economy tanks due to coronavirus 02:03 The Sri Lankan government imposed an island-wide curfew on Friday (March 20) in an effort to stop the pandemic outbreak. Sri Lankans were advised to stay indoors and take precautionary steps to maintain social distance to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The majority of the daily-wage workers...