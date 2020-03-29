Global  

How rumours about lockdown led to chaos at Anand Vihar bus stand

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Though a nationwide lockdown is in force since March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi bordering Uttar Pradesh has been overcrowded with migrant labourers for the past couple of days, thus, defeating the whole purpose of “social distancing”.
 Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal in Delhi. Thousands of migrant workers collected at the site, desperate to go to their respective hometowns. The sudden nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic robbed them of employment, causing a dearth of money and...

