Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Police chief asks his personnel to block exodus of migrant labourers

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Amid the exodus of migrant workers, the Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday instructed his personnel to disallow them from moving out of the city by enhancing picket deployment and stopping buses going outside Delhi, officials said.
News video: 'Enough food for all': Sisodia tells migrants leaving Delhi amid lockdown

'Enough food for all': Sisodia tells migrants leaving Delhi amid lockdown 04:27

 Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested migrants to not leave the city amid lockdown. Sisodia, who reached Ghazipur border area in Delhi, said there is enough food to feed entire Delhi. Sisodia assured of arrangements and said people should not leave their homes amid pandemic threat....

Tweets about this

VetterLibby

Libby. So sorry-this SN doesnt let me follow back! RT @ANI: Delhi Police distributed 600 food packets among needy in Shaheen Bagh area today, amid complete lockdown in the national capital.… 32 seconds ago

FaheemNazir13

Faheem Nazir. فهيم نَذِيْر RT @timesofindia: #CoronavirusLockdown: Delhi Police chief asks his personnel to block exodus of migrant labourers https://t.co/uYE1Cb5uuL… 10 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times of India #CoronavirusLockdown: Delhi Police chief asks his personnel to block exodus of migrant labourers… https://t.co/E9G8X2thyk 19 minutes ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Police chief asks his personnel to block exodus of migrant labourers https://t.co/EKpJKYBeQQ 33 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Police chief asks his personnel to block exodus of migrant labourers https://t.co/ARsbQzKGZJ 33 minutes ago

vinayka59670035

vinay kapoor RT @moneycontrolcom: It has provided 2,030 meals of kadi-chawal to the Delhi administration, 1,500 to Delhi police and 1,500 to the Railway… 1 hour ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol It has provided 2,030 meals of kadi-chawal to the Delhi administration, 1,500 to Delhi police and 1,500 to the Rail… https://t.co/bX3HWKkXEv 2 hours ago

Central_Mindset

J.O.K.E.R @PDesiraju @MrVVIPAK @KapilMishra_IND Lockdown was announced on 22nd for 8 days. No one fled. Everything was normal… https://t.co/Rcs5qkLOb9 2 hours ago

