Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Police chief asks his personnel to block exodus of migrant labourers
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () Amid the exodus of migrant workers, the Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday instructed his personnel to disallow them from moving out of the city by enhancing picket deployment and stopping buses going outside Delhi, officials said.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested migrants to not leave the city amid lockdown. Sisodia, who reached Ghazipur border area in Delhi, said there is enough food to feed entire Delhi. Sisodia assured of arrangements and said people should not leave their homes amid pandemic threat....