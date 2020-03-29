Global  

Bihar govt opens relief camps in bordering districts to isolate returning migrant workers

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The Bihar government on Sunday put up check posts, deployed officers and medical teams on its all major entry points alongside the Bihar-UP border after Uttar Pradesh government’s special buses carrying migrant workers started reaching on the border since morning.
