For failing to enforce lockdown at Anand Vihar ISBT, action against four officers Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Taking tough action against officers for failing to enforce the Centre's guidelines on containment of COVID-19 lockdown by allowing a large number of migrant workers to congregate at Anand Vihar ISBT in violation of social distancing norms, the home ministry on Sunday initiated disciplinary proceedings against four Delhi government officers for “dereliction of duty”. 👓 View full article

