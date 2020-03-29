Global  

Shaktimaan to return to television, confirms Mukesh Khanna, says, 'We were working on the sequel'

Bollywood Life Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
India's first Superhero show Shaktimaan is all set to return to television. Mukesh Khanna confirmed working on a sequel. Check out the whole story to find out more.
