Coronavirus: How Dubai, Saudi returnees slipped under radar, leading to spike in cases

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Many of those who returned from Gulf countries to India in February and early March were neither screened at airports nor advised to quarantine themselves. The focus then was on passengers from China, South Korea, Iran, Spain, Italy and Germany. Dubai and Saudi Arabia weren’t even on the radar.
