Pay digital, stay safe: RBI Governor urges people to maintain social distancing

Zee News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday urged the people of the country to adopt digital mode of payment as part of social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: People gather in balconies for Hanuman Aarti amid lockdown over COVID-19

Watch: People gather in balconies for Hanuman Aarti amid lockdown over COVID-19 01:26

 Amid the pan-India lockdown over the COVID-19 crisis, people have been resorting to unique means to get things done. One such example came up in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, where residents were seen gathering in balconies and terraces to join Hanuman Aarti that was being performed. This as government...

