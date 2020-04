Telangana will get free of coronavirus COVID-19 by April 7, says CM KCR Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday (March 29) expressed confidence that the state will get free from coronavirus COVID-19 by April 7, 2020. 👓 View full article



