Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: 'I am fine,' says Kanika Kapoor, hopes to test negative next time

Coronavirus pandemic: 'I am fine,' says Kanika Kapoor, hopes to test negative next time

Bollywood Life Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Kanika Kapoor who was recently tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time took to her social handle and opened up that she has been doing fine and is not in the ICU. She also expressed her wish for the tests to be negative the next time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I am fine,’ says Kanika Kapoor, hopes to test negative next time https://t.co/MFXKLXxisk https://t.co/r8OqQnwEQc 14 seconds ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Coronavirus pandemic: 'I am fine,' says Kanika Kapoor, hopes to test negative next time #KanikaKapoor https://t.co/gtTcXNVi0f 39 minutes ago

ThomasJ58805552

Thomas James @Peitho70 @MarieS5trawberr @syhawkes Whereas a man who lied his way to Number 10, is a serial philanderer who betra… https://t.co/DXHzFLcAcY 10 hours ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon RT @fightdenial: Considering @BernieSanders was taking a leadership role on the coronavirus pandemic while @JoeBiden disappeared into a dar… 16 hours ago

fin__amour

Fin, but from 6 feet away A Nobel prize winner who basically predicted the virus’ trajectory in China says we’re all going to be fine: https://t.co/ZlkvdCKsmc 19 hours ago

twilight2000

twilight2000 Gov. Cuomo: Price of Ventilators Has Skyrocketed to $45,000 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/eoBNKoepyj… https://t.co/FSAhet5MJn 1 day ago

oghaleodibo

oghale odibo @nathanielblow To pray- this pandemic concerns everyone+Christians. At 1st I didn’t bother,I tot by stayin indoors… https://t.co/TvIzF4ATjh 2 days ago

JoeDuley

Joe Duley The government says one thing: "It'll be fine. Get back to work" BUT the #MedicalProfessionals ARE ALWAYS at work… https://t.co/p54JWCQpNG 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.