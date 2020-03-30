Coronavirus: No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, govt says
Monday, 30 March 2020 () The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight. The Press Information Bureau tweeted, saying cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown. The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.
South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. Emer McCarthy reports.
