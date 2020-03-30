Global  

Coronavirus: No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, govt says

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight. The Press Information Bureau tweeted, saying cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown. The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.
