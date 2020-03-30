Global  

PM Narendra Modi shares yoga videos, urges people to remain fit during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Zee News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 30) posted animated yoga videos in response to a query during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show on Sunday (March 29) about how he was maintaining his fitness amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
