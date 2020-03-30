Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra again HITS out at Akanksha Puri, says 'Now people only know you as my ex' Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra again HITS out at Akanksha Puri, says 'Now people only know you as my ex' and rubbishes all her claims of him being funded by her 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this