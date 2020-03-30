Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death

PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Biharyouth786

BHARTIYE Er.Gyasuddin RT @JantaKaReporter: Narendra Modi 'appreciates' Omar Abdullah's call to avoid gatherings on uncle's death #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

laavaneyasharma

LAB007🇮🇳 RT @NewIndianXpress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Omar Abdullah's uncle and appreciated the National Conference leade… 43 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Omar Abdullah's uncle and appreciated the National Conference le… https://t.co/1OqumQl0pu 44 minutes ago

ssmathur33

SSMATHUR Omar appreciated by Pm?? https://t.co/NakwPxYv6Z Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/UY76Cxe087 53 minutes ago

JantaKaReporter

Janta Ka Reporter Narendra Modi 'appreciates' Omar Abdullah's call to avoid gatherings on uncle's death #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/JUJXZdzpC1 1 hour ago

Nandita09400143

Nandita Das RT @ndtv: PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call to avoid gatherings on uncle's death. https://t.co/G7GXyzesKq https://t.co/vWUEpqnq9v 2 hours ago

i_m_ubaid

ubaid Manzoor RT @timesofindia: PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death https://t.co/CN5kTz8tJa #Caution… 2 hours ago

getlifehealthy1

getlifehealthy PM appreciates Omar Abdullah’s call for social distancing following his uncle’s death https://t.co/fPDVEvAGpy https://t.co/QWFVCOnOu7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.