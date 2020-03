Over 83% trust Modi govt will handle coronavirus crisis well Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

As the Narendra Modi-led central government is leaving no stone unturned in fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, 83.5 per cent people from various states "trust in government" in handling the crisis.

0

