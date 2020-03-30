Global  

Over 83% trust Modi govt will handle coronavirus crisis well

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
As the Narendra Modi-led central government is leaving no stone unturned in fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, 83.5 per cent people from various states "trust in government" in handling the crisis.
