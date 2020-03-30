Global  

Coronavirus: India in local transmission phase, says health ministry

Coronavirus: India in local transmission phase, says health ministry

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday said that India is in "local transmission and limited community transmission" phase of COVID-19. "This SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) is applicable to the current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per the plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities," a statement from the ministry said.
 As the no. of cases in India have soared past 1000 with 29 dead, the Health Ministry SAID today THAT there IS No community transmission, only local transmission of #COVID19 in India SO FAR. while the HOME SECRETARY HAS ASKED STATES/UTS TO DIRECT RESPECTIVE AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE FOOD, SHELTER FOR...

