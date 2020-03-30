Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi: Police cordon off area in Nizamuddin as people show Covid-19 symptoms after religious gathering

Delhi: Police cordon off area in Nizamuddin as people show Covid-19 symptoms after religious gathering

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, an official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Passenger who wiped saliva inside train station lift in Thailand jailed for 15 days

Passenger who wiped saliva inside train station lift in Thailand jailed for 15 days 01:31

 A passenger who ignored Covid-19 fears by wiping his saliva inside a lift has been jailed for 15 days. Ekkachai Kantamala, 32, was seen on CCTV walking into the BTS sky train lift in Bangkok, central Thailand, on Friday morning (March 3). He glimpsed at the CCTV before the door opened, walking out...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

argawade

Avi Gawade RT @PTI_News: Police cordon off area in Delhi's Nizamuddin as people show COVID-19 symptoms after religious gathering. 3 seconds ago

anupp175

Anup Pandey Throw them behind the bar in isolation #corona #Coronavirus #DelhiExodus #Delhi https://t.co/sqNXVoHRQG 21 seconds ago

syedfareesahmed

syedfareesahmed RT @infomubashir: Police cordon off area in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz as people show #COVID19 symptoms after religious gathering. #Corona 44 seconds ago

PramodBankoti

Pramod Bankoti RT @TOIIndiaNews: Delhi: Police cordon off area in Nizamuddin as people show Covid-19 symptoms after religious gathering https://t.co/BloGQ… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.