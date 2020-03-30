Delhi: Police cordon off area in Nizamuddin as people show Covid-19 symptoms after religious gathering

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, an official said. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Passenger who wiped saliva inside train station lift in Thailand jailed for 15 days 01:31 A passenger who ignored Covid-19 fears by wiping his saliva inside a lift has been jailed for 15 days. Ekkachai Kantamala, 32, was seen on CCTV walking into the BTS sky train lift in Bangkok, central Thailand, on Friday morning (March 3). He glimpsed at the CCTV before the door opened, walking out...