Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Parts of Delhi’s Nizamuddin West cordoned off after Covid-19 cases traced to area

Parts of Delhi’s Nizamuddin West cordoned off after Covid-19 cases traced to area

Indian Express Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Health Ministry says 'no community transmission, only local' | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Health Ministry says 'no community transmission, only local' | Oneindia News 02:46

 As the no. of cases in India have soared past 1000 with 29 dead, the Health Ministry SAID today THAT there IS No community transmission, only local transmission of #COVID19 in India SO FAR. while the HOME SECRETARY HAS ASKED STATES/UTS TO DIRECT RESPECTIVE AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE FOOD, SHELTER FOR...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ARUN_290352

ARUN KUMAR GUPTA You can not make fools to understand the gravity of Covid-19 havoc. They are time bombs for other innocents. Part… https://t.co/OoZNEeUKS5 16 minutes ago

MusafirNamah

Musafir Namah #Coronavirus Parts of Delhi’s Nizamuddin West cordoned off after Covid-19 cases traced to area #Covid19 #pandemic… https://t.co/tr2JTuTl4q 42 minutes ago

adiscover

adiscover RT @Kishkinda2: Over 1500 people from diff parts of India attended a Tabligi Jamaat congregration at Nizamuddin West mosque in Delhi. 6 of… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.