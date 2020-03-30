Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > CM Arvind Kejriwal vows action against those dealers who are stealing people`s ration amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

CM Arvind Kejriwal vows action against those dealers who are stealing people`s ration amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Zee News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Arvind Kejriwal also stated that those who don't have ration cards will also be given ration by the Delhi government, adding "stay home as an act of patriotism and don't pay attention to rumours."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TargetPossible

Target is Possible CM Arvind Kejriwal vows action against those dealers who are stealing people’s ration amid coronavirus COVID-19 out… https://t.co/yIAHXq7w9s 2 hours ago

post_asia

Post of Asia CM Arvind Kejriwal vows action against those dealers who are stealing people`s ration amid coronavirus COVID-19 out… https://t.co/iSd91T80Ju 4 hours ago

Pseudo4idealist

Cynical Eye Govt must check prices of grocery items gone up by 20% . 10 kg Atta which was available for 260- 280 is now at 330-… https://t.co/nIEP26erqH 7 hours ago

RajeshRoshanTi1

Rajesh Roshan Tiwary RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Delhi CM vows action against those dealers who are stealing people's ration amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/ilvAm4b… 10 hours ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News CM Arvind Kejriwal vows action against those dealers who are stealing people`s ration amid coronavirus COVID-19 out… https://t.co/GFcWHOLGLp 11 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Delhi CM vows action against those dealers who are stealing people's ration amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/ilvAm4bKpM 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.