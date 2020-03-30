UP CM Adityanath reprimands Noida DM for failing to control coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Chief Minister was holding a meeting with the officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation. Yogi visited Noida to take cognisance of the plight of the migrant workers returning from Delhi. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published PM Modi says in Mann ki Baat: was left with no choice, had to take these hard decisions | Oneindia 02:34 PM MODI ADRESSED THE COUNTRY IN THE MANN KI BAAT ON CORONAVIRUS LOCKDWON, SAYS WAS LEFT WITH NO CHOICE, HAD TO TAKE THESE HARD DECISIONS TO DEFEAT #CORONAVIRUS. AS INDIA ENTERS INTO DAY 5th OF THE LOCKDOWN, 979 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE AND 25 PEOPLE HAVE DIED DUE TO THE COVID-19. FRESH CASES...