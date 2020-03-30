Global  

UP CM Adityanath reprimands Noida DM for failing to control coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Zee News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Chief Minister was holding a meeting with the officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation. Yogi visited Noida to take cognisance of the plight of the migrant workers returning from Delhi.
