Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan, passes away from lung cancer Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan who was an ace bodybuilder passed away from lung cancer. He was apparently admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital a few days back. 👓 View full article

