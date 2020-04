Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A circular issued by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Monday saying bodies of all dead Covid-19 positive patients must be cremated irrespective of religion stirred up a controversy in the city, with many protesting against the guidelines. The circular was amended later in the evening by the BMC chief's office to say burials would be allowed if β€œthe burial grounds are large enough."