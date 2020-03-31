Global  

6 from Telangana who attended religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin die of coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday (March 30) confirmed that six persons from state who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from March 13-15 died due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection. 
