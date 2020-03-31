Global  

6 from Telangana who attended religious event in Delhi`s Nizamuddin die of coronavirus COVID-19

Zee News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday (March 30) confirmed that six persons from state who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from March 13-15 died due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection. 
News video: War on Covid-19: What happened today

War on Covid-19: What happened today 02:28

 As cornavirus cases surge across the nation, Hindustan Times brings you top updates from the day. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for a report on Nizamuddin spread as six people were found positive of Covid-19. The people had reportedly attended a religious gathering. Meanwhile, the...

