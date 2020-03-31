Global  

Government rubbishes reports of extending lockdown

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The government on Monday said there was no immediate plan to extend the 21-day lockdown amid fears that shutdown of businesses across the country to counter the spread of Coronavirus may trigger severe economic and social distress.

The clarification by Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba came after hundreds of thousands of migrant...
